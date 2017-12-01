Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Tips that Work from Readers

By Reena Nerbas

Household Hints from Contributors

A great substitute for a saucepan lid, place a metal colander over the pot upside down like a dome. The holes allow air to escape, without the water boiling over. Submitted by: Nancy

Nobody likes dripping wet, cooked pasta noodles. Dry the pasta by placing it in a salad spinner. Spin the noodles before adding sauce. Submitted by: Nancy

To save a partial can of paint, so that it is as good as new. Take a sheet of aluminum foil 3″ larger than the paint can. Place the can on the center of the foil, and take a sharp knife, and cut the foil 1 1/2″ larger than the can. Lift the foil tightly up around the can. Then lift the can off the foil and very gently place the foil on the top of the paint can. If one has a roller off some mobile, it helps to smooth the foil firmly around the wet paint sides of the can. Treated this way, even a very small amount of paint will stay fresh for years in its original condition. Thank you, Alan

Before I go out, I always check to make sure that my leather shoes or boots are clean. If they are not clean, I buff them with WD-40 and a soft cloth. Doing this makes them shiny, and best of all, waterproof. Submitted by: Rowan

It was always difficult for me to clean underneath my appliances, until I discovered this handy little secret. Take a ruler and put a sock over one end. Fasten the sock with a rubber band. Push the stick under the appliance and move the stick back and forth to clean the floor. Submitted by: Xavier

My grandkids gave me an iPad that I don’t use very often, because I have a different one. I decided to put the extra iPad to use by hanging it on the wall in my kitchen. Now whenever I need to look up a recipe or check a conversion, I just use my iPad, it’s very handy. Submitted by: Elda

I am known around my town as being a great Italian pizza maker, because I never serve a soggy crust. Here is my secret: Put the cheese onto the crust, next add the sauce and last add the meat. Submitted by: Morgan

Feedback from a Wise Contributor

Dear Reena,

I noted with interest your response to the enquirer about easily converting Celsius to Fahrenheit. A further method based on your answer, and only one more step that I created shortly after metrics came to Canada. Double Celsius, subtract 10%, add 32. 40 X 2; 80 -8; 72 +32 = 104. Exact conversion! This in simple terms, is exactly what one does if you do the long-complicated formula, and has exactly the same results. To convert Fahrenheit to Celsius, you do the reverse. Subtract 32 from Fahrenheit, add 10%, and divide by 2 = 40. 104 -32; 72 +7.2; 79.2 divided by 2 = 39.6. For simplicity, drop the fraction, close to exact. Thank-you, Alan

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca

