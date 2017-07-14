Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Wasps

By Reena Nerbas
Dear Reena,
Do you have any ideas regarding how to keep wasps away? Douglas
Dear Douglas,
If you notice wasps building a nest in the same space year after year, purchase an artificial wasp nest. Or make your own by blowing up a brown paper lunch bag and closing it with a string. Wasps are territorial and don’t like to make their home where someone else already has.
If wasps are not bothering you, leave them alone. Knocking down a wasp nest is risky business; surviving wasps will be angry and may attack. Also, they often rebuild nests in a new, nearby location. If you are desperate to remove a small nest, do so at night when they are sluggish. While wearing protective clothing, pull the nest inside of a sealable plastic bag or coffee can. For large wasp nests, call in an expert.
Make your own wasp deterrent: In a spray bottle, combine 1 tsp. (5 mL) dish soap and 1-2 cups (250-500 mL) water. Drop in 2-3 garlic cloves. Leave overnight. Spray clothes and skin with the repellent mixture to deter wasps as well as mosquitoes. Or add 1 tsp. (5 mL) dish soap to a bottle of Mountain Dew. Place the container away from the seating area and watch those wasps disappear. Here is another option: Take an open can of tuna and lace it with borax. The wasps gobble up the tuna and will disappear in a few days. Wasps love garbage!
Dear Reena,
You’re the only one I can think of who might be able to answer this query. Is it possible to remove name labels that institutions like personal care homes, iron on or glue on the back of residents’ clothing? Thanks. Jean
Dear Jean,
Have you tried lifting a corner and heating it with a hairdryer? Often this is all that is required to soften the glue, allowing the label to peel off. Other options are: Goo Gone, WD-40 or rubbing alcohol.
Dear Reena,
I’m trying to save money by making my own food from scratch whenever possible. Do you have an easy Vinaigrette Salad Dressing recipe? Abby
Dear Abby,
Blend the following until smooth: 3 tbsp. red wine vinegar, one third cup olive (canola or vegetable) oil, one tbsp. Dijon mustard, three quarter tsp. minced garlic, half tsp. salt and half tsp. pepper and two tbsp. water. Pour onto lettuce. Add flavor to the salad by including baked, sliced almonds, red onion and/or crumbled Blue or Gorgonzola cheese.
Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.
