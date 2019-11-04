AHS Weekly Wellness: Soothe a Crying Baby

All babies cry. It is how they tell you they need something. A crying baby may:

Be hungry or gassy

Have a wet or soiled diaper

Be sick or in pain

Be lonely.

Sometimes babies just need to cry and may cry for no apparent reason. Sometimes babies can’t stop crying no matter what you do.

When this happens, feeling frustrated is normal. Never shake a baby for any reason.

Having a plan to cope with crying can help. Here are some ideas to try:

Check with a healthcare pro​vider​ to see if your baby is sick or in pain​

Check what your baby may need. Are they hungry, wet, bored?

Feed your baby slowly and burp them often

Change your baby’s diaper

Take your baby for a walk

Play soothing music

Run the vacuum

Gently massage your baby’s tummy or back

Snuggle your baby against your chest

Gently rock your baby

Sing, read or talk softly

Put your baby in a baby swing

Give your baby a warm bath

Encourage your baby to suck a soother

Cut down the noise and light around your baby.

