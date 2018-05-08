Southeast Main Replacement Phase 5A to Begin May 9 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: PME Inc. has been contracted by the Town of High River to replace the sanitary sewer main and water main on 4 Avenue S.E. between 1 Street S.E. and 3 Street S.E. and to install a storm sewer main on 4 Avenue S.E.

This project will begin on May 9 and continue for approximately six to eight weeks as part of the Town of High River’s ongoing infrastructure replacement program.

This project will also include the replacement of sewer and water services to the property line as well as the road surface, various sections of curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Residents can rest assured that their water and sanitary services will not be affected, with the exception of a short period of time when service lines are re-established to the new mains.

Access to the front entrances of the properties on 4 Avenue S.E. will not be available while the road surface is being replaced. The Town and PME Inc. ask that residents use their back lane access where possible. Garbage collection will not be affected and garbage bins/carts can be placed as normal.

Updated information will be shared as details are finalized. The most current information can be found online at www.highriver.ca on the Major Projects Map.