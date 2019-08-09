Southern Alberta District RCMP Report Issue of Unsecured Vehicles - Gateway Gazette

Southern Alberta – The RCMP in various detachments in southern Alberta have noticed an unfortunate trend where vehicles that are being broken into are not believed to have been secured. The RCMP are advising the public to ensure their vehicles are locked, and valuables removed. It is also recommended that garage door openers be removed from vehicles.

A review of incidents of theft from motor vehicles over the month of July, shows:

– In Airdrie, of the 47 reports, 39 of the vehicles were either left unlocked, or uncertain whether they were locked.

– In Cochrane, of the 14 reports, 8 of the vehicles were either left unlocked, or uncertain whether they were locked.

– In Okotoks, of the 25 reports, 21 of the vehicles were either left unlocked, or uncertain whether they were locked.

Most alarming is that in Cochrane, there have been four reported break & enters to garages as a result of garage door openers being stolen from vehicles.

Most thefts are crimes of opportunity which means that the criminal is looking for unlocked vehicles or houses where they can easily steal property. By removing valuables from vehicles and by locking cars and homes, we remove the opportunity and most criminals will then move on to easier pickings.

The #9PMRoutine recommends:

· Removing valuables from vehicles, including any items that might appear to be a temptation – i.e. papers, bags, etc.

· Ensuring vehicles are locked, windows are closed and if possible, parked in a garage.

· Closing garage doors and windows.

· Locking any person-doors in the garage, including those leading into a house.

· Checking that all house doors – front, back, side and garage – are locked.

· Ensuring all windows are shut.

· Turning on an exterior light.

It’s 9 p.m. Are you locked up and secure for the night? Join the movement by using #9PMRoutine and following our social media accounts on Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) and Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta).

As always, the police ask anyone who witnesses any suspicious or criminal activity to call the police right away.