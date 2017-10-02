Southern Alberta RCMP – Highway 1 closure East of Calgary

Strathmore, Alberta – Alberta Transportation has issued a road closure notice for Highway 1 from Calgary to the town of Bassano due to extreme winter road conditions. RCMP officers and maintenance crews will be maintaining road blocks along Highway 1 in the closure area to allow maintenance crews to clear the road. Motorists are asked to obey traffic control signs and drive with extreme caution for the safety of all workers in the affected area.

Poor winter driving conditions have been caused numerous collisions throughout southern and central Alberta today. For up to date road reports, visit www.511.alberta.ca . before travelling.

