Southern Alberta RCMP – Highway clean up this weekend, please drive safe!

Southern Alberta – RCMP throughout the southern area of the province are asking motorists to be extra vigilant when travelling rural highways this weekend while the annual highway clean up takes place.

Each year participants from 4-H clubs, Junior Forest Rangers and other youth groups in the province do their part to help the environment by collecting garbage and recyclable materials from ditches and roadways. This year there are an estimated 12,000 participants, 8,000 of whom will be youths, who will be working with Alberta Transportation to clean roadways in the Medicine Hat, Brooks, Taber, Bow Island, Foremost, Cardston, Vulcan, Pincher Creek, Claresholm, and Lethbridge regions.

“The cleanup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6,” says RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters. “With warm weather in the forecast, we expect to see lots of traffic this weekend. We are asking motorists to slow down, obey signage and be alert to help ensure the safety of the participants who are out keeping Alberta clean.”

