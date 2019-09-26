Southwest Alberta Braces for Early Snowfall - Gateway Gazette

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of southwest Alberta, including the Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass and Waterton Parks regions.

Snowfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon and continue through Monday. Accumulations of between 15 centimetres and 30 centimetres are expected.

The highway maintenance contractor in the southwest part of the province has been preparing for this event and will be ready to respond to winter driving conditions.

Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.

Additional information

Drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel.

Posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer conditions.

Snow can accumulate quickly and visibility will be reduced.

Drivers are encouraged to have winter or all-weather tires on their vehicles.

Drivers are reminded to activate headlights so that tail lights are visible to drivers following behind.

Maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

All vehicles should have a winter emergency kit during the winter months.

Please give snowplows room to work – stay back at least 10 metres to prevent collisions.

Related information

