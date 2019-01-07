Speaker Wanner issued the following statement on the passing of former Speaker Gene Zwozdesky - Gateway Gazette

On behalf of the Members of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, Hon. Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, offers sincere condolences to the family of Hon. Gene Zwozdesky, former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of Mr. Zwozdesky’s passing. Anyone who ever met him knows that Gene Zwozdesky was a force of energy who lived every moment to its fullest. He cared deeply about his family, his community and his province. With a distinguished public service career spanning more than 20 years, his never-ending zest for life makes his passing seem almost surreal,” said Wanner.

On April 23, 2012, Gene Zwozdesky was elected to his sixth term as the MLA for Edmonton-Mill Creek. He was elected as the 12th Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on May 23, 2012.

Before becoming an MLA, Mr. Zwozdesky worked as a teacher, administrator, professional musician and business owner. He was also the Executive Director of the Alberta Cultural Heritage Foundation and of the Alberta Ukrainian Canadian Centennial Commission, as well as Music Director for the Shumka Dancers and Cheremosh Dancers. Following his time at the Alberta Legislature, Mr. Zwozdesky continued to show dedication and leadership through his involvement with the Alberta Association of Former MLAs.

“While I did not have the pleasure of working directly with Mr. Zwozdesky, I can speak to his undeniable commitment and his legendary charisma,” said Wanner. “I was so appreciative of his advice and assistance during the transition into my role as Speaker.”

“On behalf of all Members of the 29th Legislature, I extend my deepest sympathies to his loved ones and to the many people he impacted throughout his life and career.”