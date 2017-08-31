Special Air Quality Statement in Effect for Southern Alberta

4:18 AM MDT Thursday 31 August 2017
Special air quality statement in effect for:
Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.
Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.
People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.
Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.
Be air aware! Check your local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.
Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
Issued by Environment Canada, Alberta Environment and Parks and Alberta Health
When an air quality advisory is in effect, all individuals living in or travelling within the affected area are advised to be aware of potential health concerns that can be associated with poor air quality conditions, and take the following precautions to reduce exposure and risk:
Individuals with respiratory conditions (such as COPD and asthma), and individuals with existing cardiovascular conditions (such as angina, previous heart attack and congestive heart failure), may notice a worsening of symptoms, due to the poor air quality conditions. These individuals should monitor for worsening of symptoms and take the precautions routinely recommended by their physicians if a worsening of symptoms occurs.
Children and elderly are also at higher risk of smoke-related illness.
Individuals experiencing symptoms can also call Health Link at 811 to speak to a registered nurse.
Air quality can vary with weather conditions and prevailing winds. Because air quality is expected to be variable, advisories will remain in effect until further notice.
Information about the air quality in many areas of Alberta is updated regularly on the Alberta Environment and Parks Website at www.airquality.alberta.ca.