Special Air Quality Statement Issued

By Environment Canada
(click to enlarge)
Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.
A plume of smoke from forest fires in the vicinity of banff national park and central british columbia are causing elevated values of the air quality health index this evening as a cold front moves through southern alberta. Air quality is expected to improve from north to south on monday however areas closer to the foothills may see elevated aqhi values persist.
Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.
In general, wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event. In fact, masks may lead to a false sense of security, which may encourage increased physical activity and time spent outdoors, meaning increased exposure to smoke. They can also make breathing more difficult.
People with lung diseases, such as asthma and copd, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.
Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.
Be air aware! Check your local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.
Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast aqhi values.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
ISSUED:
- Airdrie
- Banff Nat. Park near Banff
- Banff Nat. Park near Lake Louise
- Banff Nat. Park near Saskatchewan River Crossing
- Banff National Park
- Beaver Co. Near Viking And Kinsella
- Blood Res. 148 including Stand Off
- Bow Island
- Brazeau Co. near Brazeau Dam
- Brazeau Co. near Cynthia and Lodgepole
- Brooks
- Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek
- Canmore
- Cardston
- Cardston Co. near Cardston and Carway
- Cardston Co. near Del Bonita and Kimball
- Cardston Co. near Hill Spring and Glenwood
- Cardston Co. near Magrath and Woolford Prov. Park
- Cardston Co. near Mountain View and Beazer
- Caroline
- City of Calgary
- City of Lethbridge
- City of Medicine Hat
- City of Red Deer
- Claresholm
- Clearwater Co. near Caroline and James River Bridge
- Clearwater Co. near Chungo Creek
- Clearwater Co. near Nordegg and Big Horn Res.
- Clearwater Co. near Rocky Mtn House and Crimson Lake
- Clearwater Co. near Siffleur Wilderness Area
- Clearwater Co. near Ya-Ha-Tinda Ranch
- Co. Of Minburn Near Innisfree Lavoy And Ranfurly
- Co. Of Minburn Near Minburn And Mannville
- Co. Of Two Hills Near Myrnam And Derwent
- Co. Of Two Hills Near Two Hills And Brosseau
- Co. Of Vermilion River Near Dewberry And Clandonald
- Co. Of Vermilion River Near Islay And Mcnabb Sanctuary
- Co. Of Vermilion River Near Kitscoty And Marwayne
- Co. Of Vermilion River Near Paradise Valley
- Co. Of Vermilion River Near Tulliby Lake
- Co. Of Vermilion River Near Vermilion
- Co. of Forty Mile near Aden and Kennedy Coulee
- Co. of Forty Mile near Bow Island and Whitla
- Co. of Forty Mile near Etzikom and Maleb
- Co. of Forty Mile near Foremost
- Co. of Forty Mile near Orion and Manyberries
- Co. of Forty Mile near Skiff
- Co. of Lethbridge near Coaldale
- Co. of Lethbridge near Coalhurst Nobleford and Barons
- Co. of Lethbridge near Picture Butte and Turin
- Co. of Newell near Bassano
- Co. of Newell near Brooks Rosemary and Duchess
- Co. of Newell near Gem
- Co. of Newell near Patricia
- Co. of Newell near Scandia and Kinbrook Island Prov. Park
- Co. of Newell near Tilley and Rolling Hills
- Co. of Paintearth near Brownfield
- Co. of Paintearth near Castor and Fleet
- Co. of Paintearth near Coronation and Throne
- Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park
- Co. of Stettler near Big Valley
- Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby
- Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang
- Co. of Stettler near Donalda
- Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands
- Co. of Warner near Milk River and Coutts
- Co. of Warner near Raymond Stirling and New Dayton
- Co. of Warner near Warner
- Co. of Warner near Wrentham
- Co. of Warner near Writing-On-Stone Prov. Park
- Cochrane
- Coronation
- Crowsnest Pass
- Cypress Co. near Bowell and Redcliff
- Cypress Co. near Bowmanton Schuler and Hilda
- Cypress Co. near CFB Suffield
- Cypress Co. near Cypress Hills Prov. Park and Cressday
- Cypress Co. near Dunmore and Woolchester
- Cypress Co. near Irvine and Walsh
- Cypress Co. near McNeill and Sandy Point District Park
- Cypress Co. near Onefour and Wild Horse
- Cypress Co. near Seven Persons
- Cypress Co. near Suffield and Hwy 879
- Cypress Co. near Tide Lake
- Cypress Hills Provincial Park
- Drumheller
- Flagstaff Co. Near Alliance And Bellshill Lake
- Flagstaff Co. Near Killam And Sedgewick
- Flagstaff Co. Near Lougheed And Hardisty
- Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad
- Foremost
- Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734
- Fort Macleod
- Hanna
- High River
- Innisfail
- Kananaskis
- Kananaskis Improvement District near Highwood House
- Kananaskis Improvement District near Kananaskis Village
- Kneehill Co. near Acme and Linden
- Kneehill Co. near Carbon
- Kneehill Co. near Three Hills
- Kneehill Co. near Torrington and Wimborne
- Kneehill Co. near Trochu and Huxley
- Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror
- Lacombe Co. near Eckville
- Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley
- Lethbridge
- M.D. of Acadia including Acadia Valley
- M.D. of Bighorn near Canmore Exshaw and Ghost Lake
- M.D. of Bighorn near Ghost River Wilderness
- M.D. of Foothills near Blackie
- M.D. of Foothills near Cayley
- M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde
- M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley Res.
- M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton
- M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park
- M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond
- M.D. of Provost near Bodo
- M.D. of Taber near Enchant
- M.D. of Taber near Grassy Lake and Hwys 877 and 513
- M.D. of Taber near Taber and Barnwell
- M.D. of Taber near Vauxhall and Hays
- M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely
- M.D. of Willow Creek near Fort Macleod
- M.D. of Willow Creek near Granum and Peigan Timber Limit
- M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland
- M.d. Of Provost Near Czar Metiskow And Cadogan
- M.d. Of Provost Near Hughenden Amisk And Kessler
- M.d. Of Provost Near Provost And Hayter
- M.d. Of Wainwright Near Chauvin Dillberry Lake And Roros
- M.d. Of Wainwright Near Edgerton And Koroluk Landslide
- M.d. Of Wainwright Near Irma
- M.d. Of Wainwright Near Wainwright
- Magrath
- Medicine Hat
- Milk River
- Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville
- Mountain View Co. near Cremona and Water Valley
- Mountain View Co. near Olds and Didsbury
- Mountain View Co. near Sundre
- Nordegg
- O’Chiese 203 Res. and Clearwater Co. near Sunchild Cree Res.
- Okotoks
- Olds
- Oyen
- Pincher Creek
- Ponoka
- Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis
- Red Deer
- Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne
- Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden
- Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake
- Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park
- Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House
- Rocky Mountain House
- Rocky View Co. near Airdrie and Crossfield
- Rocky View Co. near Bottrel and Madden
- Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T’ina Res.
- Rocky View Co. near Chestermere Dalroy and Dalemead
- Rocky View Co. near Cochrane
- Rocky View Co. near Irricana Beiseker and Kathyrn
- S.A. 2 near Bindloss Empress and Social Plains
- S.A. 2 near Buffalo and Cavendish
- S.A. 2 near Cessford Wardlow and Pollockville
- S.A. 2 near Finnegan and Little Fish Lake Prov. Park
- S.A. 2 near Hanna and Richdale
- S.A. 2 near Iddesleigh and Dinosaur Prov. Park
- S.A. 2 near Jenner and Atlee
- S.A. 2 near Spondin and Scapa
- S.A. 2 near Sunnynook
- S.A. 3 near Big Stone Cappon and Gold Spur
- S.A. 3 near Oyen and Cereal
- S.A. 3 near Sedalia and New Brigden
- S.A. 3 near Sibbald and Esther
- S.A. 3 near Youngstown
- S.A. 4 near Hemaruka Wiste and Monitor Creek
- S.A. 4 near Kirriemuir and Compeer
- S.A. 4 near Veteran and Consort
- Siksika Res. 146
- Starland Co. near Michichi and Delia
- Starland Co. near Morrin and Munson
- Starland Co. near Rumsey and Rowley
- Stettler
- Strathmore
- Suffield
- Sundre
- Taber
- Three Hills
- Town of Drumheller
- Vulcan
- Vulcan Co. near Arrowwood Herronton and Queenstown
- Vulcan Co. near Carmangay and Champion
- Vulcan Co. near Lomond Travers and Little Bow Reservoirs
- Vulcan Co. near Milo
- Vulcan Co. near Vulcan and Ensign
- Waterton Lakes Nat. Park
- Wheatland Co. near Hussar
- Wheatland Co. near Hwys 569 and 848
- Wheatland Co. near Rockyford and Rosebud
- Wheatland Co. near Standard and Gleichen
- Wheatland Co. near Strathmore Lyalta and Carseland
- Yellowhead Co. near Cadomin and Robb
- Yellowhead Co. near Minnow and Wolf Lakes and Elk River
