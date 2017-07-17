Special Air Quality Statement Issued

By Environment Canada

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

A plume of smoke from forest fires in the vicinity of banff national park and central british columbia are causing elevated values of the air quality health index this evening as a cold front moves through southern alberta. Air quality is expected to improve from north to south on monday however areas closer to the foothills may see elevated aqhi values persist.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

In general, wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event. In fact, masks may lead to a false sense of security, which may encourage increased physical activity and time spent outdoors, meaning increased exposure to smoke. They can also make breathing more difficult.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and copd, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

Be air aware! Check your local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast aqhi values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

ISSUED:

Airdrie

Banff Nat. Park near Banff

Banff Nat. Park near Lake Louise

Banff Nat. Park near Saskatchewan River Crossing

Banff National Park

Beaver Co. Near Viking And Kinsella

Blood Res. 148 including Stand Off

Bow Island

Brazeau Co. near Brazeau Dam

Brazeau Co. near Cynthia and Lodgepole

Brooks

Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

Canmore

Cardston

Cardston Co. near Cardston and Carway

Cardston Co. near Del Bonita and Kimball

Cardston Co. near Hill Spring and Glenwood

Cardston Co. near Magrath and Woolford Prov. Park

Cardston Co. near Mountain View and Beazer

Caroline

City of Calgary

City of Lethbridge

City of Medicine Hat

City of Red Deer

Claresholm

Clearwater Co. near Caroline and James River Bridge

Clearwater Co. near Chungo Creek

Clearwater Co. near Nordegg and Big Horn Res.

Clearwater Co. near Rocky Mtn House and Crimson Lake

Clearwater Co. near Siffleur Wilderness Area

Clearwater Co. near Ya-Ha-Tinda Ranch

Co. Of Minburn Near Innisfree Lavoy And Ranfurly

Co. Of Minburn Near Minburn And Mannville

Co. Of Two Hills Near Myrnam And Derwent

Co. Of Two Hills Near Two Hills And Brosseau

Co. Of Vermilion River Near Dewberry And Clandonald

Co. Of Vermilion River Near Islay And Mcnabb Sanctuary

Co. Of Vermilion River Near Kitscoty And Marwayne

Co. Of Vermilion River Near Paradise Valley

Co. Of Vermilion River Near Tulliby Lake

Co. Of Vermilion River Near Vermilion

Co. of Forty Mile near Aden and Kennedy Coulee

Co. of Forty Mile near Bow Island and Whitla

Co. of Forty Mile near Etzikom and Maleb

Co. of Forty Mile near Foremost

Co. of Forty Mile near Orion and Manyberries

Co. of Forty Mile near Skiff

Co. of Lethbridge near Coaldale

Co. of Lethbridge near Coalhurst Nobleford and Barons

Co. of Lethbridge near Picture Butte and Turin

Co. of Newell near Bassano

Co. of Newell near Brooks Rosemary and Duchess

Co. of Newell near Gem

Co. of Newell near Patricia

Co. of Newell near Scandia and Kinbrook Island Prov. Park

Co. of Newell near Tilley and Rolling Hills

Co. of Paintearth near Brownfield

Co. of Paintearth near Castor and Fleet

Co. of Paintearth near Coronation and Throne

Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

Co. of Stettler near Big Valley

Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

Co. of Stettler near Donalda

Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

Co. of Warner near Milk River and Coutts

Co. of Warner near Raymond Stirling and New Dayton

Co. of Warner near Warner

Co. of Warner near Wrentham

Co. of Warner near Writing-On-Stone Prov. Park

Cochrane

Coronation

Crowsnest Pass

Cypress Co. near Bowell and Redcliff

Cypress Co. near Bowmanton Schuler and Hilda

Cypress Co. near CFB Suffield

Cypress Co. near Cypress Hills Prov. Park and Cressday

Cypress Co. near Dunmore and Woolchester

Cypress Co. near Irvine and Walsh

Cypress Co. near McNeill and Sandy Point District Park

Cypress Co. near Onefour and Wild Horse

Cypress Co. near Seven Persons

Cypress Co. near Suffield and Hwy 879

Cypress Co. near Tide Lake

Cypress Hills Provincial Park

Drumheller

Flagstaff Co. Near Alliance And Bellshill Lake

Flagstaff Co. Near Killam And Sedgewick

Flagstaff Co. Near Lougheed And Hardisty

Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad

Foremost

Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Fort Macleod

Hanna

High River

Innisfail

Kananaskis

Kananaskis Improvement District near Highwood House

Kananaskis Improvement District near Kananaskis Village

Kneehill Co. near Acme and Linden

Kneehill Co. near Carbon

Kneehill Co. near Three Hills

Kneehill Co. near Torrington and Wimborne

Kneehill Co. near Trochu and Huxley

Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

Lacombe Co. near Eckville

Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

Lethbridge

M.D. of Acadia including Acadia Valley

M.D. of Bighorn near Canmore Exshaw and Ghost Lake

M.D. of Bighorn near Ghost River Wilderness

M.D. of Foothills near Blackie

M.D. of Foothills near Cayley

M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde

M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley Res.

M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton

M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park

M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond

M.D. of Provost near Bodo

M.D. of Taber near Enchant

M.D. of Taber near Grassy Lake and Hwys 877 and 513

M.D. of Taber near Taber and Barnwell

M.D. of Taber near Vauxhall and Hays

M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely

M.D. of Willow Creek near Fort Macleod

M.D. of Willow Creek near Granum and Peigan Timber Limit

M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland

M.d. Of Provost Near Czar Metiskow And Cadogan

M.d. Of Provost Near Hughenden Amisk And Kessler

M.d. Of Provost Near Provost And Hayter

M.d. Of Wainwright Near Chauvin Dillberry Lake And Roros

M.d. Of Wainwright Near Edgerton And Koroluk Landslide

M.d. Of Wainwright Near Irma

M.d. Of Wainwright Near Wainwright

Magrath

Medicine Hat

Milk River

Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville

Mountain View Co. near Cremona and Water Valley

Mountain View Co. near Olds and Didsbury

Mountain View Co. near Sundre

Nordegg

O’Chiese 203 Res. and Clearwater Co. near Sunchild Cree Res.

Okotoks

Olds

Oyen

Pincher Creek

Ponoka

Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

Red Deer

Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House

Rocky Mountain House

Rocky View Co. near Airdrie and Crossfield

Rocky View Co. near Bottrel and Madden

Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T’ina Res.

Rocky View Co. near Chestermere Dalroy and Dalemead

Rocky View Co. near Cochrane

Rocky View Co. near Irricana Beiseker and Kathyrn

S.A. 2 near Bindloss Empress and Social Plains

S.A. 2 near Buffalo and Cavendish

S.A. 2 near Cessford Wardlow and Pollockville

S.A. 2 near Finnegan and Little Fish Lake Prov. Park

S.A. 2 near Hanna and Richdale

S.A. 2 near Iddesleigh and Dinosaur Prov. Park

S.A. 2 near Jenner and Atlee

S.A. 2 near Spondin and Scapa

S.A. 2 near Sunnynook

S.A. 3 near Big Stone Cappon and Gold Spur

S.A. 3 near Oyen and Cereal

S.A. 3 near Sedalia and New Brigden

S.A. 3 near Sibbald and Esther

S.A. 3 near Youngstown

S.A. 4 near Hemaruka Wiste and Monitor Creek

S.A. 4 near Kirriemuir and Compeer

S.A. 4 near Veteran and Consort

Siksika Res. 146

Starland Co. near Michichi and Delia

Starland Co. near Morrin and Munson

Starland Co. near Rumsey and Rowley

Stettler

Strathmore

Suffield

Sundre

Taber

Three Hills

Town of Drumheller

Vulcan

Vulcan Co. near Arrowwood Herronton and Queenstown

Vulcan Co. near Carmangay and Champion

Vulcan Co. near Lomond Travers and Little Bow Reservoirs

Vulcan Co. near Milo

Vulcan Co. near Vulcan and Ensign

Waterton Lakes Nat. Park

Wheatland Co. near Hussar

Wheatland Co. near Hwys 569 and 848

Wheatland Co. near Rockyford and Rosebud

Wheatland Co. near Standard and Gleichen

Wheatland Co. near Strathmore Lyalta and Carseland

Yellowhead Co. near Cadomin and Robb

Yellowhead Co. near Minnow and Wolf Lakes and Elk River

