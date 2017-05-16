Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games Torch-lighting Ceremony at the Alberta Legislature

The Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta will host the Special Olympics Alberta and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for their torch-lighting ceremony on the front steps of the Alberta Legislature Building. The ceremony will be the official start of the final leg that will carry the flame to the 2017 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games in Medicine Hat.
The torch-lighting ceremony takes place today at noon and includes a flame procession and lighting with an honour guard consisting of Special Olympics athletes and members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
2017 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games
Special Olympics Alberta is dedicated to enriching the lives of Albertans with intellectual disabilities through sport.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a grassroots organization made up of law enforcement officers who are dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Special Olympics.
Torch run final leg events will take place across Alberta leading up to the Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games in Medicine Hat from July 7 to 9, where over 1,000 athletes will take part in the sporting competition.