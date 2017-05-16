Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games Torch-lighting Ceremony at the Alberta Legislature

The Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta will host the Special Olympics Alberta and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for their torch-lighting ceremony on the front steps of the Alberta Legislature Building. The ceremony will be the official start of the final leg that will carry the flame to the 2017 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games in Medicine Hat.

The torch-lighting ceremony takes place today at noon and includes a flame procession and lighting with an honour guard consisting of Special Olympics athletes and members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Remarks will be delivered by:

Honourable Robert E. Wanner, MLA, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta

Honourable Ricardo Miranda, MLA, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Leela Aheer, MLA, on behalf of the Leader of the Official Opposition

Ric McIver, MLA, Leader of the PC Opposition

Wilma Shim, Board Chair, Special Olympics Alberta

Andrew Ference, Chair, Alberta Sport Connection

Deputy Chief James Stiles, RCMP, Law Enforcement Torch Run

Brian Varga, Medicine Hat City Councillor, Games Organizing Committee Chair

Neil Ivan, Special Olympics Alberta athlete

Resources:

2017 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games

Special Olympics Alberta

Law Enforcement Torch Run

Special Olympics Alberta is dedicated to enriching the lives of Albertans with intellectual disabilities through sport.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a grassroots organization made up of law enforcement officers who are dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Special Olympics.

Torch run final leg events will take place across Alberta leading up to the Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games in Medicine Hat from July 7 to 9, where over 1,000 athletes will take part in the sporting competition.