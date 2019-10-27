Special Olympics Calgary Needs Your Help - Gateway Gazette

We are desperately short of volunteers for our Novice Swimming program. If we don’t get enough volunteers, it unfortunately means 40 athletes won’t be able to participate.

Please help us by contacting Karen if you are interested to coach, or by sharing this post so we can spread the word!!

Novice Swimming runs:

November 5, 2019 – December 17, 2019

Tuesdays: 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Inglewood Pool, 1527 17 Ave SE

January 7, 2020 – March 23, 2020

Mondays: 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Vecova Recreation Centre, 3304 – 33rd St NW

PLEASE CONTACT: [email protected] or 403-735-1022 ext. 224 to get involved.

Thanks!