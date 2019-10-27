Special Olympics Calgary Needs Your Help - Gateway Gazette

We are desperately short of volunteers for our Novice Swimming program. If we don’t get enough volunteers, it unfortunately means 40 athletes won’t be able to participate.
Please help us by contacting Karen if you are interested to coach, or by sharing this post so we can spread the word!!
Novice Swimming runs:
November 5, 2019 – December 17, 2019
Tuesdays: 6:30pm – 8:00pm
Inglewood Pool, 1527 17 Ave SE
January 7, 2020 – March 23, 2020
Mondays: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Vecova Recreation Centre, 3304 – 33rd St NW
PLEASE CONTACT: [email protected] or 403-735-1022 ext. 224 to get involved.
Thanks!