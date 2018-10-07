Special Olympics Canada Officially Announces Special Olympics Team Canada 2019 Athlete Roster and Honorary Coach - Gateway Gazette

Special Olympics Canada is excited to announce the Special Olympics Team Canada athlete roster for the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi March 14 -21, 2019. The team consists of athletes from all 12 participating Special Olympics provinces/territories across Canada.

Athletes named to Special Olympics Team Canada were selected based on a number of factors and most recently competed as members of their provincial/territorial teams at the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

“Representing Canada at any sporting event is a huge honour and responsibility and we welcome all team members and congratulate them on this exciting accomplishment,” said Chef de Mission for Special Olympics Team Canada 2019, Mike Greek. “We begin as individuals from all across the country, but we will quickly gel as a dynamic, hardworking and laser focused team. By the end of the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games, we will be a close knit family!”

Over the next 6 months, team members will be hard at work, training to compete on the world stage. The team will come together for the first time for two sets of training camps in October (11-14 and 18-21, 2018).

“We couldn’t be more proud of the Special Olympics athletes that will be representing Canada at the upcoming 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games,” noted Sharon Bollenbach, Special Olympics Canada CEO. “Congratulations to all team members! I cannot wait to see you compete on the world stage and wear the maple leaf proudly and with honour.”

In addition to formally announcing Special Olympics Team Canada 2019 athletes, Special Olympics Canada is thrilled to officially welcome Marnie McBean to the team! Marnie, an Olympic Rower and long-time Special Olympics champion and supporter, will act as Honorary Coach for the Team as they compete on the World Stage in Abu Dhabi. Welcome Marnie!

“I am thrilled to be Honorary Coach for Special Olympics Team Canada 2019. It’s a particular honour since it’s the 50th year of the movement and I know how hard the athletes and coaches who have earned their positions on this team have been working. Hey Abu Dhabi – look out! – Team Canada is coming!” Marnie McBean, Honorary Coach, Special Olympics Team Canada 2019.

The 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games will take place in Abu Dhabi from March 14-21, 2019. It will be the largest sport and humanitarian event anywhere in the world in 2019.

Congratulations to all!