Thank you, Cathy and Neil Waters, for allowing us to use your video of the devastating fire in the Chain Lakes area.

The following is a re-post of our earlier article. We will provide an update when one becomes available.

Notice from 511.ca Alberta [Click to view map]

Highway 22 vicinity of Jct Hwy 533

Details

reduced visibility by smoke

road closed

starting 2017-10-25

Activity Information

Highway 22 from Highway 533 to Highway 3, south of Chain Lakes road closed due to a grass fire in the area. Reduced visibility due to smoke. Drive with caution.

Last UpdateWed Oct 25 2017 at 12:06 PM MDT

Notice from Alberta Emergency Alert Description: There is a serious fire which is affecting the Chimney Rock Road area of the MD of Ranchland. The fire is being fuelled by high winds. Heavy smoke in the area affecting visibility and create hazardous road conditions. Instructions: Prepare for possible evacuation. Take all necessary precautions. Avoid the area if possible. Visibility will be affected. Follow the directions of local authorities.

