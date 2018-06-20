SPIRIT of Peace Contest Promotes Youth Awareness of First World War Armistice - Gateway Gazette

This year will mark the centennial of the end of the First World War. Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell is launching the SPIRIT of Peace contest to encourage young Albertans to learn about the front line heroes who served as well as the home front heroes who made a difference in Alberta communities throughout the Great War era.

The contest is open to students in Grades 10-12 and invites participants to share the stories of people in their community who marched to war, as well as the men and women who stepped in to keep businesses and factories running, bring in the crops and care for the injured.

“The First World War brought great loss and change to every Alberta community. This is a way for young people to discover what it meant for their home town and to preserve the legacies of all those who fought and hoped for peace. It’s also an opportunity for young people to explore the wealth of museums and history resources that exist throughout our province and to learn from the important stories they have to share.” ~Her Honour, the Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta

Contest entries should reflect some or all of the SPIRIT characteristics, including S portsmanship, P erseverance, I ntegrity, R esiliency, I nspiration and T eamwork. Contest entries must be submitted in multi-media format, such as PowerPoint, MovieCreater or GoogleSlides. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 26, 2018.

The SPIRIT of Peace program will offer prizes, including a first prize of $1,000, a second prize of $500 and a third prize of $250.

SPIRIT of Peace contest details and links to Great War information resources are available at www.historyandheroes.ca/ spirit-of-peace

The SPIRIT of Peace program is offered in conjunction with the History and Heroes Foundation, for which the Lieutenant Governor serves as Founding Patron. The contest was launched at a June 12 event in Calgary co-hosted by the Foundation and Scouts Canada. The event featured guest speaker Lieutenant-General Paul Wynnyk, Commander of the Canadian Army.