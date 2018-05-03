Spring and Summer Construction in High River - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River is preparing for some upcoming construction with work on projects starting in April and continuing throughout the fall.

Some of the upcoming projects include:

Centre Street Flood Gate:

As part of the Town of High River’s ongoing flood mitigation strategy, infrastructure improvements are being made to the Centre Street Bridge. A flood gate will be constructed on the south side of the bridge starting in the spring of 2018 and will be completed by October 2018.

Downtown Phase 1 Final Acceptance Work:

This is the final phase of the Downtown Phase One project. Any deficient construction work will be replaced as needed. The work is the final part of the contract and the contractor is responsible for the repairs at their cost.

This work will be undertaken on 2A, 3 and 4 Avenues between 1 Street S.W. and Macleod Trail and on Macleod Trail from 4 Avenue to 1 Street S.W. This work will be coordinated with Downtown businesses and events to minimize disruptions. This project is tentatively scheduled to begin the spring of 2018 for completion by mid-June.

Southeast Main Replacement – Phase 5A:

As part of the Town of High River’s ongoing infrastructure replacement program, underground utilities, road surfaces and sections of curb and sidewalks were replaced in 2017 on 4 Avenue S.E. between 1 Street S.E. and 3 Street S.E. Any unfinished work will be completed in the spring of 2018.

Southeast Main Replacement – Phase 5B:

This project involves the replacement of flood damaged underground sanitary sewer and water infrastructure. As part of the work, the roads will also be rehabilitated.This project will be undertaken on 10 Avenue S.E. between 1 Street S.E. and Centre Street, on 1A Street S.E. between 10 and 11 Avenue S.E. and 11 Avenue S.E. between 1A Street S.E. and Centre Street. This project is scheduled to begin the spring/summer of 2018 and be completed by fall 2018.

Southeast Main Replacement Phase 6:

This project involves the replacement of flood damaged underground sanitary sewer and water infrastructure. As part of the work, the roads will also be rehabilitated.

This project will be undertaken on 6 Avenue S.E. east of 1 Street S.E., and on 7 Avenue S.E. between 1A Street S.E. and 2 Street S.E. This project is scheduled to begin the spring/summer of 2018 and be completed by fall 2018.

Southwest Main Replacement Phase 4:

This project involves the replacement of flood damaged underground sanitary sewer and water infrastructure. As part of the work, the roads will also be rehabilitated.

This project will be undertaken on Macleod Trail from 7 Street S.W. to Highwood Trail. It also includes a new water main on 9 Avenue S.W. between 8 Street S.W. and 9 Street S.W. This project is scheduled to begin the spring/summer of 2018 and be completed by fall 2018.

Sunshine Lake Lighting Restoration:

Starting in April, crews from Black & McDonald Limited will begin restoring some of the lighting and fixtures around Sunshine Lake.

Crews will be installing underground lighting conduits and pole bases along the pathways and at the north waterfall area. They will also be restoring the gazebo fixtures that were damaged in the 2013 flood.

This project will be ongoing and work is expected to be completed by July, 2018. The work may result in some temporary pathway closures or restrictions and the Town asks that users of the pathway areas use caution and watch for workers.

Golf Course Dike and North Bank Stabilization:

This project protects a short section of the Towns diking network within the Golf Course that may be at risk to future erosion and undermining due to its proximity to the river. Rip rap will be installed on a section of the river for a distance of approximately 120 meters. In addition to this work, a 160 meter section of the Golf Course Dike will be raised to achieve the same level of freeboard as all other dikes within the Town.

The project is located on the north bank of the Highwood River east of the Vista Mirage storm pond, along a hole on the Highwood Golf and Country Club. This project will begin in late August and continue into the fall of 2018. During construction there will be increased truck traffic both to and from the site along High Country and Riverside Drive.

Funding for these projects comes from Government of Alberta grants, the Disaster Recovery Program and the Town’s capital projects budget.

Updated information on the above projects will be shared as details are finalized. The most current information can be found online at www.highriver.ca on the Major Projects Map (see below)