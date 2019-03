The Recycling Centre located at 640 7 Street N.W. will begin its spring/summer hours on Monday, April 1.

The facility’s spring/summer hours will be:

* Saturday & Sunday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Monday & Friday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

* Tuesday – Thursday – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The later opening on Monday & Friday is required to facilitate the safe emptying of the leaves and branches recycling bins with heavy equipment.

Please note that the Recycling Centre is closed on all statutory holidays.

For more information about the Town of High River Recycling Centre, please visit www.highriver.ca/recycling