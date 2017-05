Maintenance contractor Carmacks will be closing sections of Deerfoot Trail to remove gravel and debris left over from winter.

Sections of both northbound and southbound Deerfoot will be closed as required between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3. During these times, there will be dust and loose gravel. Detours will be marked.

Motorists can find detailed information on all closures and detours by visiting 511.alberta.ca or following @511Alberta on Twitter.