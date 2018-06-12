Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project — Participant Funding Allocated - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa — Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) has allocated $930,048.05 in federal funds to 17 recipients to assist their participation in the environmental assessment of the proposed Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project, located 15 kilometres west of Calgary, Alberta.
The funding was made available through the Agency’s Participant Funding Program. It will assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in various steps of the environmental assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or on the summary thereof, the draft Environmental Assessment Report and the potential environmental assessment conditions.
For more information on the project and the federal environmental assessment process, please visit the Agency’s website at canada.ca/ceaa (Registry reference number 80123).
|Recipients
|Allocation
|Blood Tribe First Nation
|$79,150
|Brian J. Copithorne
|$12,090
|Ermineskin Cree Nation
|$79,650
|Foothills Ojibway First Nation
|$12,100
|John Rodger Robinson
|$12,300
|Ktunaxa Nation Council
|$42,068.05
|Louis Bull Tribe
|$79,650
|Métis Nation British Columbia
|$12,100
|Métis Nation of Alberta – Region 3
|$66,140
|Montana First Nation
|$79,650
|Piikani First Nation
|$79,650
|Ryan Robinson
|$12,300
|Samson Cree Nation
|$79,650
|Shuswap Indian Band
|$12,100
|Siksika Nation
|$79,650
|Stoney Nakoda Nations
|$112,150
|Tsuut’ina Nation
|$79,650
|Total
|$930,048.05