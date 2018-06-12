 Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project — Participant Funding Allocated - Gateway Gazette

Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project — Participant Funding Allocated

By Contributor

Jun 12

Ottawa — Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) has allocated $930,048.05 in federal funds to 17 recipients to assist their participation in the environmental assessment of the proposed Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project, located 15 kilometres west of Calgary, Alberta.

The funding was made available through the Agency’s Participant Funding Program. It will assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in various steps of the environmental assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or on the summary thereof, the draft Environmental Assessment Report and the potential environmental assessment conditions.

For more information on the project and the federal environmental assessment process, please visit the Agency’s website at canada.ca/ceaa (Registry reference number 80123).

Details of Funding Allocation for the Project
Recipients Allocation
Blood Tribe First Nation $79,150
Brian J. Copithorne $12,090
Ermineskin Cree Nation $79,650
Foothills Ojibway First Nation $12,100
John Rodger Robinson $12,300
Ktunaxa Nation Council $42,068.05
Louis Bull Tribe $79,650
Métis Nation British Columbia $12,100
Métis Nation of Alberta – Region 3 $66,140
Montana First Nation $79,650
Piikani First Nation $79,650
Ryan Robinson $12,300
Samson Cree Nation $79,650
Shuswap Indian Band $12,100
Siksika Nation $79,650
Stoney Nakoda Nations $112,150
Tsuut’ina Nation $79,650
Total $930,048.05

Associated Links

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project — Participant Funding Allocated

Turner Valley RCMP Arrest Suspects of Phone Cable Thefts

Justin Trudeau Refuses to Hear From Those Affected by the Liberals’ New Firearms Legislation

NDP Votes Against Alberta Energy Jobs and Workers

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post AGM – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Foothills Next Post Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project — Participant Funding Allocated