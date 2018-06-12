Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project — Participant Funding Allocated - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa — Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) has allocated $930,048.05 in federal funds to 17 recipients to assist their participation in the environmental assessment of the proposed Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project, located 15 kilometres west of Calgary, Alberta.

The funding was made available through the Agency’s Participant Funding Program. It will assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in various steps of the environmental assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or on the summary thereof, the draft Environmental Assessment Report and the potential environmental assessment conditions.

For more information on the project and the federal environmental assessment process, please visit the Agency’s website at canada.ca/ceaa (Registry reference number 80123).

Details of Funding Allocation for the Project Recipients Allocation Blood Tribe First Nation $79,150 Brian J. Copithorne $12,090 Ermineskin Cree Nation $79,650 Foothills Ojibway First Nation $12,100 John Rodger Robinson $12,300 Ktunaxa Nation Council $42,068.05 Louis Bull Tribe $79,650 Métis Nation British Columbia $12,100 Métis Nation of Alberta – Region 3 $66,140 Montana First Nation $79,650 Piikani First Nation $79,650 Ryan Robinson $12,300 Samson Cree Nation $79,650 Shuswap Indian Band $12,100 Siksika Nation $79,650 Stoney Nakoda Nations $112,150 Tsuut’ina Nation $79,650 Total $930,048.05

