Springtime Has Finally Arrived! - Gateway Gazette

The Oilfields Food Bank has a special request for local gardeners.

If you’re planting vegetables how about planting an extra row to donate to the Food Bank when it’s harvest time? Fresh vegetables are an important component to our hampers.

Veggies that will keep well like carrots, potatoes, onions, green beans, peas, & cabbage would be great.

Our community is so generous! Thank you for your ongoing support.

There are only a few items we need:

tinned tomatos

peanut butter – medium & large jars

1L boxes of fruit juice

hamburger helper

sidekicks

jam

soda crackers

dish soap

laundry soap

toothpaste

shampoo

We serve Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview, Millarville, Priddis and the surrounding M.D.

To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to:

Oilfields Food Bank

Our Mailing Address:

Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0