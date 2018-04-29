 Springtime Has Finally Arrived! - Gateway Gazette

Springtime Has Finally Arrived!

By Contributor

Apr 29

The Oilfields Food Bank has a special request for local gardeners.

PLANT A ROW
GROW A ROW

If you’re planting vegetables how about planting an extra row to donate to the Food Bank when it’s harvest time?  Fresh vegetables are an important component to our hampers.

Veggies that will  keep well like carrots, potatoes, onions, green beans, peas,  & cabbage would be great.

Our community is so generous! Thank you for your ongoing support.

There are only a few items we need:

  • tinned tomatos
  • peanut butter – medium & large jars
  • 1L boxes of fruit juice
  • hamburger helper
  • sidekicks
  • jam
  • soda crackers
  • dish soap
  • laundry soap
  • toothpaste
  • shampoo

We serve Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview, Millarville, Priddis and the surrounding M.D.

To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to:
Oilfields Food Bank

Our Mailing Address:
Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0

