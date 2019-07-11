Stampede Welcome for Visiting Premiers - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney met with the Premiers of New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Premiers gathered during the Calgary Stampede to discuss improving the free movement of goods, services and people across Canada. This includes topics such as improving market access for Canadian products, removing barriers to internal trade and supporting policies that create jobs and growth.

The discussions build on conversations from the Western Premiers’ Conference held recently in Edmonton and establish common ground for the Council of the Federation meeting in Saskatoon, July 9-11.

“It is critical that Alberta work with other pro-development provinces to create jobs and attract investment. We are doing that by leading an ambitious free enterprise agenda that benefits Alberta and promotes national economic growth.”Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of working together as Premiers to build our nation. What is good for Alberta, moving its stranded assets, is good for New Brunswick and for Canada as a whole. We are stronger when we work together to get results for our regions and our country.”Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick

“Alberta has a friend in Ontario. Our governments will continue to work together to create a pro-jobs and a pro-investment environment in Canada, including getting pipelines and essential infrastructure built and knocking down internal trade barriers.”Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

“I would like to thank Premier Kenney for hosting this group of Premiers at the 2019 Calgary Stampede, a true display of our Western Canadian culture and heritage. I look forward to hosting all of Canada’s premiers beginning tomorrow in Saskatchewan as we gather to discuss issues of the utmost import to Canadian provinces at the 2019 Council of the Federation meetings in Saskatoon.”Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan

“The North is home to an abundance of natural resources and economic potential that Canada has yet to take full advantage of. As other global powers increasingly look to develop Arctic resources and transportation potential, our country needs to demonstrate that it is committed to embarking on nation-building projects that will develop the Canadian North both strategically and responsibly. I appreciate the continued support and partnership of my colleagues in working with the Northwest Territories to strengthen Canada’s presence in the Arctic and turn northern potential into national prosperity that residents of all our jurisdictions can enjoy.”Robert (Bob) McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories

