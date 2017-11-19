Standardized Rates will Soon be Implemented at the High River Recreation Complex

HIGH RIVER, AB: At its November 14 Regular Meeting, High River Council approved an amendment to the Town’s Rate Bylaw that will allow for the standardization of user drop-in and rental rates at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

“We have been working on clarifying and simplifying the user rates for recreation for a while now,” says Craig Stanley, manager of parks and recreation for the Town. “With the earlier approvals of the Recreation Facilities Bylaw and the Rate Structure Policy, we can now correct some inconsistencies in the application of rates.”

With the new rate structure, a single daily drop-in rate will now be used for dry (Field House), ice (Large and Small Arenas), and aquatics (Pool, Hot Tub, Sauna). The new rate allows for unlimited drop-in use of the facility (excluding programs) for the day according to scheduled activities.

When calculating for additional passes, the adult rate will serve as the base rate, or the 100 per cent rate, with the senior rate at 85 per cent, student/youth at 75 per cent and child at 50 per cent. All rates are taxable and are shown above prior to adding GST.

“This new daily drop-in rate offers full services to users daily and will streamline administration as well as encourage increased user activity and better wellness outcomes,” says Stanley. “It also places our services within market range compared to several other southern Alberta facilities of comparable size.”

The new rates for High River are within the market range for similar services when compared with Okotoks, Aldersyde, Olds, Cochrane, Airdrie and Drumheller.

The drop-in rates will be in effect starting January 1, 2018 and new rates for facility rentals will be in effect starting April 1, 2018. More information will be released in the coming months regarding rates for outdoor services such as soccer, baseball and tennis.

Users of the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex are encouraged to stay informed by subscribing to the Parks and Recreation Newsletter.

