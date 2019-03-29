Standing Up for Alberta Means Opposing Bill C-69 - Gateway Gazette

UCP will defend Premier Lougheed’s legacy and take the fight to Trudeau

CALGARY, AB: A United Conservative government will challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unwarranted intrusion into provincial jurisdiction and fight Bill C-69 with every legal tool available.

UCP leader Jason Kenney made the announcement as part of a package of policies designed to get pipelines built and to secure a fair deal for Alberta in Confederation.

If Bill C-69 becomes law, Kenney said he would direct Alberta’s Attorney General to immediately file a constitutional challenge.

“Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau may not respect Alberta’s authority over our natural resources, but I do. United Conservatives will stand up for Alberta and challenge the constitutionality of the “No More Pipelines” Bill C-69,” said Kenney.

Section 92 of the Constitution Act states, “In each province, the legislature may exclusively make laws in relation to:

• A: exploration for non-renewable natural resources in the province;

• B: development, conservation and management of non-renewable natural resources and forestry resources in the province, including laws in relation to the rate of primary production therefrom”

“Premier Lougheed fought the good fight and won the right for provinces to develop our own resources,” said Kenney.

“By refusing to oppose Bill C-69, Premier Notley is surrendering this constitutional power. United Conservatives will not. We will fight this all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.”

Kenney also announced that a UCP government will:

Convey in no uncertain terms to all Premiers, including the Premier of British Columbia, that obstruction of Alberta’s energy violates the economic union of the Constitution. In such circumstances Alberta will use the “Turn off the Taps” legislation.

Build an interprovincial coalition of provinces who support jobs, pipelines, and our energy industry. The UCP has already begun reaching out to leaders in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Northwest Territories, as well as opposition leaders in other provinces.

Demand a fair deal for Alberta within Canada. If substantial progress is not made on construction of a coastal pipeline, and if Trudeau’s Bill C-69 is not mothballed, a United Conservative Government will hold a referendum on removing equalization from the Constitution of Canada on October 18, 2021.

“It is time for Alberta to stop being passive, stop being defensive, and stop being apologetic. It is time that we used all of the political and economic levers at our disposal. It is time that we all start standing up for Alberta, for our industries, and for the people who work so hard to keep Alberta strong and free.”

