Standing Up to Foreign Influences - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney has announced the launch of a public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-Alberta energy campaigns.

“As promised, our government is standing up for Alberta’s interests by fighting the well-funded foreign campaign targeting our energy industry. This misinformation has been allowed to defame Alberta for far too long. It has seen foreign special interests secretively spending tens of millions of dollars to thwart Alberta’s economic development by landlocking our energy – but it stops now.”Jason Kenney, Premier

Steve Allan, a leading forensic and restructuring accountant, has been appointed commissioner for the inquiry. He will submit a final report to government by July 2, 2020.

“We’ve known about a deliberate and targeted attempt that has sought to landlock Alberta oil for several years. We are launching this public inquiry to expose the foreign interests behind the anti-Alberta energy campaign. Steve Allan has more than 40 years’ of experience and is highly qualified for this important work. I look forward to the results of his inquiry.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

The inquiry will consist of two phases. The commissioner will first conduct an information review, interview witnesses and complete additional research. Based on the information gathered during Phase 1, the commissioner will then hold a public hearing if deemed necessary.

“The campaign to landlock Alberta oil has caused over a decade of reputational harm to Alberta’s energy sector. We will determine next steps once the commissioner files his report and if there is evidence of illegal activity, we will take further action.”Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The total budget allocated to the inquiry is $2.5 million.

Background: Biography of Steve Allan

Allan is a leading forensic and restructuring accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in the field. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and holds the ICD.D designation with the Institute of Corporate Directors.

He is the board chair of Calgary Economic Development and is a respected volunteer and community leader who advocates for economic development, poverty reduction, sports and the arts.

Allan’s accomplishments include:

Being recognized by the Turnaround Management Association for his work in helping to restructure the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

Serving as chair of the Canadian Tourism Commission.

Receiving the Alberta Order of Excellence.

