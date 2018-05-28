State of Emergency Issued for Northwest Portion of the MD of Foothills - Gateway Gazette

Please read the following official notification below regarding the wildfire that is burning out of control in the McLean Creek area southwest of Bragg Creek.

There is no substantial change to the information from yesterday, other than the area has now been officially declared as being a State of Local Emergency.

The voluntary evacuation order covers the same area as it did yesterday.

For more information please read this article: Update from Councillor Suzanne Oel.

The image can be clicked to open a larger view.