 State of Local Emergency Rescinded for MD Foothills - Gateway Gazette

State of Local Emergency Rescinded for MD Foothills

By Gateway Gazette

May 29

May 29, 2018 @ 0900 hrs

UPDATED INFORMATION:

The State of Local Emergency for the MD of Foothills has been rescinded

Effective 0900 hrs – May 29, 2018.

Wildfire Status:

  • As of 0800 hrs Alberta Forestry advises that the Champion Lakes (McLean Creek) Wildfire is BEING HELD
  • This fire remains approximately 60 hectares in size
  • Weather conditions are favorable: 3 degrees Celsius, 90% relative humidity

Voluntary Evacuations:

  • The previous voluntary evacuation zone – West of Highway #762, between Highway #22 and 178 Avenue West has been CANCELLED

Road Closures:

  • McLean Creek Road and West Fisher Road remain closed at this time

Heavy Ground Smoke

  • Heavy ground smoke may continue to affect areas in the MD of Foothills along Highway #762 between Highway #549 and Highway #22
  • Visibility may be affected on these provincial highways as well as local roads in the area
  • Please use caution if driving in the area
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

State of Local Emergency Rescinded for MD Foothills

State of Emergency Issued for Northwest Portion of the MD of Foothills

Alberta Emergency Alert – Wildfire Southwest of Bragg Creek

Critical Alert Update – Wildfire South of Chain Lakes – Mandatory Evacuation Order

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post High River Spray Park to Open on June 1 Next Post Continued Funding Means Hundreds of New Teachers