State-of-the-art Hemp Decorticator Released by Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp. - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, Canada, June 22, 2018- Today, Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp. (CGT) – an award winning engineering / manufacturing group (since 1987) and the only manufacturer of hemp processing equipment in North America – is pleased to announce its new product, the HempTrain™ Advanced Hemp Decorticator System. The first HempTrain™ commercial facility has been operating at CGT in Calgary, since late 2016 – reliably and efficiently. The first turnkey HempTrain™ facility has been operating since 2018 and is available for viewing in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

All conventional decorticators use the same hundred year old technology, employing a hammer mill or alike slow motion “beating” action, which damages bast fiber and causes attrition of hurd fiber. Damage to bast fiber destroys the structural fiber bundles required for effective contemporary reinforcement applications. Attrition of hurd fiber leads to production of powdered hurd, contaminating the green microfiber containing CBD and other nutrients; effectively making any separation of clean green microfiber impossible.

Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp has changed that! The HempTrain™ Advanced Decorticator Facility, a complete hemp processing platform, does not have any of the above shortcomings!

After extensive research & development, we have developed and implemented our HempTrain™ advanced decortication technology, capable of separating hemp straw into high value products.

The cost of a HempTrain™ advanced hemp decortication facility is much lower per ton / hour of throughput than conventional decortication technologies, while producing much higher value products.

Hemptrain™ employs innovative high speed kinematic action producing intact structural bast fiber as well as capturing a clean green microfiber stream, rich in CBD and other nutrients (terpenes, glucose, hemi-cellulose, etc.), which have high value in many applications. This green microfiber stream significantly increases the value of the production, allowing for a high margin and short- time payback business model.

A HempTrain™ Advanced Hemp Decorticator System will be for sale and supplied as a turn-key 1 ton / hour module (10-12,000,000 lbs/year) package, priced (in 2018) at CAD$1,850,000, including a bale opener, main processing units, electrical and dust control – delivered, installed and commissioned. Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp. will be hosting demonstration tours beginning in September 2018; contact Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp. to schedule a demonstration tour.

HempTrain™ Advanced Hemp Decorticator Specifications

More information about Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp. is available at www.canadiangreenfield.com

