Statement by the Prime Minister on the Results of the Provincial Election in Alberta - Gateway Gazette

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued the following statement today on the results of the provincial election in Alberta:
“Albertans have chosen to elect a majority government led by the United Conservative Party.
“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my sincere congratulations to Jason Kenney who will have the honour and privilege to serve as Premier.
“I look forward to working with the provincial government to create good, middle class jobs, build infrastructure, and grow the businesses and industries at the heart of Alberta’s prosperity so the province can remain competitive in our changing economy.
“Together, we will address issues of importance to Albertans and all Canadians, including supporting canola producers, and taking decisive action on climate change while getting our natural resources to market.
“I also thank Rachel Notley for her years of service as Premier.”