Statement by Canada on U.S. Duties on Canadian Softwood Lumber

Ottawa, Ontario – The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources, today issued the following statement in response to the final determinations by the U.S. Department of Commerce in the countervailing and anti-dumping duty investigations into imports of certain softwood lumber products from Canada:

“The Canadian forest industry sustains hundreds of thousands of good, middle class jobs across our country, including in rural and Indigenous communities. The Government of Canada will continue to vigorously defend our industry against protectionist trade measures. Our forest sector is innovative, environmentally responsible and globally competitive – and it represents 7 percent of our exports and contributes $22.3 billion to Canada’s GDP.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision on punitive countervailing and anti-dumping duties against Canada’s softwood lumber producers is unfair, unwarranted and deeply troubling. That is why we announced an $867 million action plan to support affected workers and communities and to chart a stronger future for our workers.

“We urge the U.S. Administration to rescind these duties, which harm workers and communities in Canada. These duties are a tax on American middle class families too, whose homes, renovations and repairs will only be more expensive. Further, it is clear the tariffs are worsening the lumber supply problem in the United States and forcing U.S. home builders to look overseas to meet their demand for lumber.

“We will forcefully defend Canada’s softwood lumber industry, including through litigation, and we expect to prevail as we have in the past. We are reviewing our options, including legal action through the North American Free Trade Agreement and the World Trade Organization, and we will not delay in taking action.

“We remain in close and regular contact with the provinces, territories, Canadian industry and workers – and we continue to engage our American counterparts to encourage them to come to a durable negotiated agreement on softwood lumber. Minister Carr will also convene the Federal-Provincial Task Force on Softwood Lumber in the coming days to discuss developments.”

Related Links

Source: Global Affairs Canada

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

