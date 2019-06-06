Statement from Andrew Scheer on the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA, ON (June 3, 2019) – The Hon. Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, today issued the following statement regarding the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls:

“Today, my thoughts are with the families of the victims, the survivors, and the many communities that have felt the pain of these tragedies.

“Canada’s Conservatives support the process of reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous peoples. Under my leadership, a Conservative government will develop and implement a National Action Plan, in partnership with Indigenous peoples, to advance reconciliation, address violence and achieve measurable improvements in the day-to-day lives of Indigenous women and girls.

“There are a number of ‘Calls to Justice’ in today’s report that could meaningfully improve the lives of Indigenous women and girls, including the standardization of protocols so all cases are thoroughly investigated and establishing a national task force to review and, if required, to reinvestigate cases across Canada.

“Conservatives will carefully review the details of this final report and continue to hold the Trudeau government to account to ensure that the Inquiry’s report results in closure, peace and solutions for the victims’ families.

“May today mark another important step in the reconciliation process, towards a safe and just Canada for all.”