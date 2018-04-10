Statement from CFIB on Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project - Gateway Gazette

Toronto – In response to (this weekend’s) statement by Kinder Morgan that its approved project is facing “unquantifiable risk” as a result of the uncertainty created by the B.C. government, CFIB is calling on the federal government to take immediate action to create the certainty that will allow the project to go forward.
“The provincial government in BC is disregarding the rule of law and putting politics above the national interest. It can’t be allowed to continue,” said Dan Kelly, President and CEO. “There is a lot at stake here beyond this one project, including Canada’s reputation as a reasonable place to do business.”
CFIB joined four other associations last month in a letter calling on the government of British Columbia to create the certainty for the project to proceed. “Our letter seemed to fall on deaf ears and Premier Horgan’s reaction to yesterday’s announcement suggests that hasn’t changed.”
CFIB is calling on the federal government to use all its power to ensure the Trans Mountain Expansion project has the certainty it needs to proceed. “The federal government is saying the right things but tougher action with respect to British Columbia is clearly needed. The federal government must use all the tools in its toolkit to make sure this project goes forward,” said Dan Kelly.
CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 110,000 members across every sector and region. Learn more at cfib.ca.