Statement from Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer on the SNC-Lavalin Scandal - Gateway Gazette

REGINA, SK – The Honourable Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, released the following statement:



“Justin Trudeau is once again displaying his terrible judgment by welcoming back into the Liberal fold his right-hand man, who was one of the key players in SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal.



“This is outrageous and shows a shocking lack of respect for the integrity of our democratic institutions.



“While all of the main players in the SNC-Lavalin scandal are either working in Trudeau’s office or on his re-election, Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott were kicked out of the Liberal caucus for speaking truth to power.



“In other words, the only people who told Canadians the truth about Trudeau’s corruption have been purged from the Liberal party, while those who helped him cover it up have been rewarded.



“Trudeau promised accountability and transparency. He promised to do politics differently. Clearly, he is not as advertised. Canada’s Conservatives will hold him to account on behalf of Canadians in the week ahead.”