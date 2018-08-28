Statement from MP Erin O’Toole on NAFTA - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, ON – The Honourable Erin O’Toole, Conservative Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Today’s news of a trade agreement between the United States and Mexico confirms that the Trudeau government has failed to advance Canada’s trade interests.

“For years, Conservatives have asked for a more serious approach from the Trudeau government on NAFTA, but the Liberals have preferred domestic political posturing over advancing our economic interests.

“The fact that we have so many questions regarding the application of the US-Mexico deal to the Canadian auto industry and other key sectors of our economy shows why it was critical for Canada to be at the negotiation table as a serious partner.

“I am troubled that despite the fact that NAFTA grew out of the Canada-US free trade agreement, Mexico appears to have usurped our role as the key US trade partner.”