Statement from the French Ski Federation on Death of David Poisson

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 15

David Poisson , 35, member of the French Alpine Ski Team, World Championship medalist in 2013, died accidentally (November 13th) following a crash during a downhill training at the Canadian Nakiska Station.

Devastated by this news, Michel Vion, President, Fabien Saguez, National Technical Director and all of the sports and administrative staff of the Federation, join the pain of his loved ones in these particularly difficult times.

UPDATE

According to the information currently available to the French Ski Federation, David Poisson reportedly dropped heavily after losing a ski during the shared training session with other nations that took place (Monday, November 13) in Nakiska, Canada. attended by French and foreign teams in preparation for the North American World Cup Tour. David Poisson reportedly hit a tree after passing through the safety nets.

Since last night, the French Ski Federation has been in contact with the family of David to support and accompany him in this terrible event.

Source: French Ski Federation

