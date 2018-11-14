Statement from UCP Leader on Calgary Olympic Bid Plebiscite Result - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, AB (November 13, 2018): United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement regarding the results of today’s plebiscite in Calgary:

“The people of Calgary have spoken and today indicated that they do not support a 2026 Olympic bid. We have said all along that it is the people who should decide whether or not this bid moves forward and we accept this democratic result.

“With today’s vote, Calgarians told governments to focus on key priorities, and to keep taxes down. Calgarians understand this and have decided to get our fiscal house in order before embarking on such a large and expensive undertaking.

“Our thanks go out to all the volunteers who made today’s vote possible and to Calgarians for making their voices heard. In particular, I would like to thank Councillors Jeromy Farkas and Sean Chu for having led the fight for a plebiscite, and commend Premier Notley for having insisted on it as a condition of provincial support.

“I also want to thank the many enthusiastic volunteers who have put so much effort into the 2026 bid. They believe in Calgary is a world class city, and saw this bid as an opportunity to energize our city in the decade ahead. We must now all work together in developing the Calgary of the future.”