Statement by Member of Parliament John Barlow in Response to the Government’s Decision Concerning the New Waterton Lakes National Park Visitor Center

High River, Alberta – The Member of Parliament for Foothills, Alberta, John Barlow, issued the following statement in response to the Environment Minister’s decision on the new location for the Waterton Lakes National Park’s visitor center:

“I’m pleased to hear the government is following through on a commitment the previous Conservative government made in July 2015 on the largest infrastructure plan in the history of Parks Canada for projects across Waterton Lakes National Park, including a new visitor center. When complete the new center will welcome more than 400,000 visitors annually.

During the consultation process on selecting a location for the new visitor center my priority was working closely with constituents and stakeholders to represent their views, suggestions and concerns to Parks Canada, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment, the Minister and in the House of Commons.

In the end, the decision on the location of the new visitor center in Waterton was made by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

I’d like to again commend the brave firefighters, Parks Canada staff, volunteers and residents who fought the Kenow fire in Waterton Lakes National Park. Their incredible efforts saved the Waterton townsite.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

