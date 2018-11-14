Statement: Minister Comments on Games Bid Plebiscite - Gateway Gazette

“Today was a success because Calgarians were given the opportunity to have their say on whether to proceed with an Olympic bid. This decision was never an easy one. Calgarians were provided the information they needed to make an informed choice and we respect their decision. We want to thank everyone involved in getting us to this date, including the hardworking team at Calgary 2026, our provincial secretariat and the city secretariat. We’d also like to acknowledge the support of the federal government and the city of Calgary.”