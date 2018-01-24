Statement by Minister of International Trade on Successful Conclusion of Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade, issued the following statement (Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018):

“Strengthening Canada’s economic relationship with countries in the large and economically fast-growing Asia-Pacific region to support prosperity and create jobs for our middle class is a priority for Canada.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that Canada and the 10 other remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership concluded discussions in Tokyo, Japan, on a new Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). We are happy to confirm the achievement of a significant outcome on culture as well as an improved arrangement on autos with Japan, along with the suspension of many intellectual property provisions of concern to Canadian stakeholders.

“Canada has always said that we would only agree to a deal that is in Canada’s best interests. To that end, Canada has been working very hard on the new CPTPP, from spearheading the first meetings of officials in May 2017 to proposing several suspensions and changes to secure better terms for Canadians throughout this burgeoning region.

“Over the past year, we have also worked collaboratively with our partners to make the necessary changes so that the agreement builds real prosperity and creates opportunities. We said from the beginning that we didn’t want just any deal; we wanted a good deal for Canada and for Canadians. Canada went to great lengths to ensure to reach a progressive agreement that will benefit Canada and Canadians for decades to come. These involved a whole-of-government approach and direct engagement at the highest levels. The agreement reached in Tokyo today is the right deal. Our government stood up for Canadian interests, and this agreement meets our objectives of creating and sustaining growth, prosperity and well-paying middle-class jobs today and for generations to come.

“Canada has shown that it can and will work hard to set the terms of trade so the middle class can compete and win on the world stage.

“Canada successfully concluded an agreement with hard-fought gains for Canadians, thanks in large part to a dedicated and hard-working negotiating team and Canada’s special envoy Ian McKay.”

Source: Global Affairs Canada

