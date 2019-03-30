Statement on China Canola Ban - Gateway Gazette

BARRHEAD, AB – Glenn van Dijken, United Conservative candidate for Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock has issued the following statement regarding news that China has stopped buying Canadian canola seed altogether:

“As a canola farmer myself, I know this is devastating news for farm families right across Alberta, as China is a major buyer of Canadian canola seed.

“Earlier this month, China revoked the sales licence for one major canola supplier and now appears to have stopped buying from Canada altogether, an indication that efforts to resolve this have to date been inadequate and insufficient.

“Further, Alberta’s NDP government needs to be transparent about what steps, if any, they’ve taken to stand up for Alberta farm families since this dispute started.

“Resolving this must become an immediate priority for the Trudeau Liberal government. Whether or not they realize it, this situation has serious economic consequences for Alberta farm communities.”

According to the Alberta Canola Producers Commission, there are approximately 14,000 canola farmers in Alberta.