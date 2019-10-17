Statement on the Canadian Forces Snowbird Accident in Georgia - Gateway Gazette

A statement from Lieutenant-Colonel Mike French, Commanding Officer of 431 (Air Demonstration) Squadron (October 13, 2019):

“At approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time today, Captain Kevin Domon-Grenier, Snowbird 5 with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, was forced to eject from his CT-114 Tutor aircraft shortly before the team’s performance in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. We’re very grateful that Captain Domon-Grenier made it safely to the ground. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been released. He remained calm throughout the entire incident which is a testament to his skill and professionalism. The plane crashed in an unpopulated area and no one was injured.”

“At this time the precise circumstances leading up to the ejection are not known. The crash site has been secured by local law enforcement and the immediate Flight Safety response is being coordinated on the ground by the team’s Flight Safety Officer. An investigation team from the Directorate of Flight Safety in Ottawa will travel to Georgia within the next 24 hours to conduct a flight safety investigation to determine the cause of the incident. The RCAF Flight Safety Investigation team is coordinating their efforts with the United States Air Force Safety Center and the Federal Aerospace Administration.”

“We want to thank the Atlanta Airshow for its timely and professional response, the first responders from Fayette County and Henry County who attended the scene, and the pilots from the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation who launched a helicopter to check on Kevin’s wellbeing. We also owe thanks to our colleagues, the USAF Thunderbirds, who did not hesitate to jump in and help the team as we dealt with the situation. Finally, I want to thank my dedicated team of professionals who maintained their composure through this incident.”

“It is too early to speculate whether the Snowbirds will take part in their last airshow of the 2019 season which is currently scheduled for October 19 and 20 in Houston, Texas. The priority right now is to provide support to the members of our squadron and their families and to investigate fully the cause of the accident.”

“15 Wing Moose Jaw, the home base of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, will provide the team, their families and the military community at 15 Wing the support resources they need at this time.”