Statement on the Resignation of Prab Gill - Gateway Gazette

Statement on the Resignation of Prab Gill

By Contributor

Jul 16

CALGARY, AB (July 14, 2018): United Conservative Party (UCP) Leader Jason Kenney today issued the following statement:

“I have accepted the resignation of Calgary-Greenway MLA Prab Gill from the United Conservative Caucus. I wish Prab and his family well in future endeavours.

“I would also like to thank former Justice Ted Carruthers for his work investigating the June 30 Calgary-Northeast UCP Constituency Association meeting. I hope that we can now all move forward with our task of defeating the NDP and getting Alberta province back on track.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Statement on the Resignation of Prab Gill

Claresholm RCMP – Fatal Collision on Highway 2

Okotoks RCMP Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

High River RCMP – Helicopter Crash Along Sheep River

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Claresholm RCMP – Fatal Collision on Highway 2 Next Post Statement on the Resignation of Prab Gill