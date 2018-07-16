Statement on the Resignation of Prab Gill - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, AB (July 14, 2018): United Conservative Party (UCP) Leader Jason Kenney today issued the following statement:

“I have accepted the resignation of Calgary-Greenway MLA Prab Gill from the United Conservative Caucus. I wish Prab and his family well in future endeavours.

“I would also like to thank former Justice Ted Carruthers for his work investigating the June 30 Calgary-Northeast UCP Constituency Association meeting. I hope that we can now all move forward with our task of defeating the NDP and getting Alberta province back on track.”