Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on an apparent terrorist attack in Manchester, United Kingdom

May 23
Ottawa, Ontario
May 22, 2017

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on an apparent terrorist attack in Manchester, United Kingdom:

I was devastated when I heard about the innocent victims who were killed or injured at the Ariana Grande concert tonight in Manchester – many of them far too young.

“On behalf of all Canadians, our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those who were killed. We also wish a speedy recovery to everyone who was injured.

“Canada and the United Kingdom are the closest of friends, and we stand together as a people in this most tragic of circumstances.

“With our allies and partners, we will continue to counter such senseless acts and to fight terrorism in its many forms. We will do all that we can to assist British authorities in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Our hearts are with the people of the United Kingdom tonight, and we mourn with them the loss of so many innocent victims.”

***IMPORTANT***

“We are still in the process of determining whether any Canadians have been impacted by this event.

“Canadian citizens in the United Kingdom requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the High Commission of Canada at 0207 004 6000 or call Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre toll free at 00-800-2326-6831 or collect at +1 613 996-8885. An email can also be sent to [email protected].”

