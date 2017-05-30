Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the terrorist attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the most recent terrorist attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt:

“I was appalled and angered to learn of the vicious attack earlier today on Coptic Christians travelling to the monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in Egypt’s Minya governate.

“On behalf of Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones because of these heinous acts. We also hope and pray that those injured have a safe, complete and rapid recovery.

“This is the third major attack on Egypt’s Coptic Christian community in less than two months, a community already reeling from years of discrimination and violence. Today’s victims included women and many children heading to the monastery for worship, as well as workmen serving there as gardeners and builders.

“In this troubling time, the people of Egypt can count on Canada’s friendship and support, and we offer our full assistance to the Government of Egypt.

“As recent events show, violent extremists often target those most vulnerable. As members of the international community, we must continue to stand against those responsible for these acts of terrorism and counter hate by promoting the values of diversity, inclusion and peace.”