Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the terrorist attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

By Gateway Gazette

May 30
Taormina, Italy
May 26, 2017

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the most recent terrorist attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt:

“I was appalled and angered to learn of the vicious attack earlier today on Coptic Christians travelling to the monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in Egypt’s Minya governate.

“On behalf of Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones because of these heinous acts. We also hope and pray that those injured have a safe, complete and rapid recovery.

“This is the third major attack on Egypt’s Coptic Christian community in less than two months, a community already reeling from years of discrimination and violence. Today’s victims included women and many children heading to the monastery for worship, as well as workmen serving there as gardeners and builders.

“In this troubling time, the people of Egypt can count on Canada’s friendship and support, and we offer our full assistance to the Government of Egypt.

“As recent events show, violent extremists often target those most vulnerable. As members of the international community, we must continue to stand against those responsible for these acts of terrorism and counter hate by promoting the values of diversity, inclusion and peace.”

Subscribe to the Gateway Gazette FREE Daily Digest!

You'll receive an email each morning with the headlines and a short excerpt of the articles posted the previous day.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

How Animals Can Help Autistic Children

Rural Water Projects get $131 Million in Grants

Sinking the Myth of Dangerous West Coast Oil Tanker Traffic

Diamond Valley Parade of Garage Sales: June 10

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Rural Water Projects get $131 Million in Grants Next Post How Animals Can Help Autistic Children
%d bloggers like this: