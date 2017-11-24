Status of Cannabis Laws in Canada

Possessing and selling cannabis for non-medical purposes is still illegal everywhere in Canada and until new legislation and new rules are in place, current laws remain inforce and should be obeyed.
It’s a serious, complex matter and will take time. A Task Force engaged with provinces, territories, key stakeholders and other Canadians to inform the design of a system of strict cannabis production, distribution and sales.
In the spring of 2017, the Government of Canada will propose to Parliament and Canadians a new legislative framework for the legalization of cannabis .
There are real public health and safety risks associated with cannabis use, including how it affects the way young people develop.
A system of strict production, distribution and sales of cannabis would: