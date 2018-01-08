STEP 2018 Helps Employers Hire Students

Alberta students will get a leg up in their careers through the Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP).

The province’s economy is improving and the government wants to make sure all Albertans benefit from the recovery, including students and employers. STEP gives students the opportunity to develop important skills while helping employers hire the staff they need.

Applications are now being accepted for STEP from employers who want to hire students for summer work between May and August. Eligible employers will get a $7-per-hour wage subsidy.

“STEP has been a valuable program for students interested in gaining unique, first-hand work experience, and it helps employers hire knowledgeable, enthusiastic summer staff. As our economy is looking up, we want to continue helping students and employers alike. I encourage employers to apply and support our future generation of bright Albertans.” ~Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

Last summer, STEP helped about 3,000 students connect to valuable work experience with almost 1,400 employers across the province in a wide range of fields such as tourism, research, information technology, marketing and customer service.

More than 5,700 students have gained jobs through STEP since the program was restored in 2015 after being cut in March 2013 by the previous government.

STEP is available to small businesses, non-profit organizations, public libraries, school boards, publicly funded post-secondary institutions, municipalities, First Nations and Métis settlements.

STEP 2018 has a budget of $10 million. Employers interested in hiring a student for 2018 are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Albertans can learn more about the program and the application process at AlbertaCanada.com/STEP.

Application forms are available online and must be submitted before the Feb. 9, 2018 deadline.