STEP 2019 Ready to Help Employers and Students - Gateway Gazette

Applications for the Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP) are now being accepted online.

The Alberta government re-introduced STEP to create work opportunities for high school and post-secondary students between May and August, by providing a $7-per-hour wage subsidy to employers.

“Alberta students deserve good jobs and the best possible training, and Alberta businesses deserve the labour resources they need to thrive. Since we brought STEP back in 2016, the program has provided nearly 9,000 jobs for students across the province. Employers who hire students improve job prospects for young Albertans and can hire additional resources to sustain and build their business.” ~Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

Last year, STEP helped almost 1,400 employers hire 3,050 students for summer positions. The program is available to small businesses, non-profit organizations, public libraries, school boards, publicly funded post-secondary institutions, municipalities, First Nations and Metis settlements.

“Well educated young people with useful skills are essential to our future and we need to provide meaningful employment opportunities to help prepare them. The STEP program makes it possible to take on students to work in small businesses and public institutions that could not afford to hire them otherwise. Students who have worked for us have all gone on to build successful careers.” ~Peter Wallis, president and principal scientist, Hyperion Research Ltd.

New this year, applications are being accepted online only to streamline the process, through the Labour Workforce Grants Portal. Employers interested in hiring a student for 2019 are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Applications must be submitted before the Feb. 8, 2019 deadline. Additional information and application forms are available online at alberta.ca/step

Quick facts

STEP is a four- to 16-week wage subsidy program that provides funding to employers to hire high school or post-secondary students for summer jobs from May to August.

Employers are offered a $7-per-hour subsidy for a maximum of 37.5 hours per week.

STEP was reintroduced in 2016, receiving $10 million annually.

The program will accept applications through the online portal alberta.ca/step from Jan. 3 to Feb. 8, 2019.