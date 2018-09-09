Still Time for Stars of Alberta Nominations - Gateway Gazette

The deadline is drawing near, but Albertans still have time to submit nominations for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards.

The annual awards recognize the outstanding contributions of Alberta volunteers who:

Exemplify the spirit of community service.

Demonstrate exemplary initiative, leadership and creativity in service to others.

Serve as a role model for others in the community.

Inspire others to engage in volunteer service.

Improve the overall quality of life of Albertans and the community as a whole.

“Volunteers in communities across the province give generously of their time and talents to make life better for Albertans. Help us honour them for their service and community spirit. Nominate that special volunteer who has made a difference in your community for a Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Six award recipients – two in each category of youth, adult and senior – will be honoured at the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards ceremony on International Volunteer Day, Dec. 5. Albertans are invited to submit nominations online or download the nomination form at alberta.ca/stars-awards. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 21, 2018.

Since the program began in 2000, 115 extraordinary Albertans from across the province have been recognized.

The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to recognize the invaluable contributions of Alberta’s volunteers and inspire others to make a difference in their communities. Most importantly, these awards are a chance to pay tribute to Alberta’s outstanding volunteers.