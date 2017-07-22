Still Time to Have Your Say on Cannabis Legalization

Albertans have until July 31 to complete an online survey on how the province should approach cannabis legalization.

Input from the survey is an important part of provincewide consultations on how Alberta will adapt to the federal government’s proposed cannabis legislation.

“Feedback from Albertans is a crucial step in the process of addressing cannabis legalization for our province. So far, more than 35,000 surveys have been filled out. Input from Albertans will help our government make important decisions as we move forward.” Kathleen Ganley, Minister Justice and Solicitor General

Albertans can visit www.alberta.ca/cannabis to take the survey and find other ways to provide input. The website includes a conversation toolkit which can be used to host a conversation about cannabis legalization with friends, family or colleagues and submit responses as part of the engagement. The website also allows Albertans to provide written submissions for posting on the site. The survey closes July 31.

Cannabis legalization and Alberta

On April 13, 2017, the federal government proposed legislation which would legalize, regulate and restrict access to cannabis across the country. The Government of Alberta is engaging with Albertans to ensure our province adapts to federal legislation in a way that reflects their views and values. The online survey is designed to gather input on:

Alberta’s cannabis goals

purchasing cannabis

using cannabis in public

setting the legal age

protecting roads and workplaces

economic implications and opportunities

The government is also conducting stakeholder roundtable meetings, sector-specific meetings and surveys at public venues across Alberta.

All input gathered from the engagement process will help inform a Cannabis Framework, which will outline proposed next steps for Alberta. This fall, Albertans will be invited to provide their feedback on the framework and have their say on the direction government will take.

