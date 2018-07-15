Stir-fried Broccoli, Red Peppers and Beef - Gateway Gazette

Stir-fried Broccoli, Red Peppers and Beef

Jul 15

(Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada)

This dish is a nutritious take on a Chinese classic.

4 servings / 30 min
Prep 10 min / Cook 20 min

Ingredients

  • 3/4 lb (350 g) top sirloin steak, cut into thin 1/2-inch (1.25 -cm) cubes
  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) sodium reduced soy sauce
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) cornstarch
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) dry sherry
  • 1/4 cup (50 mL) low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) oyster sauce
  • 2 tsp (10 mL) cornstarch
  • 2 tbsp (25 mL) canola oil, divided
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced, divided
  • 4 slices ginger, divided
  • 3/4 lb (350 g) broccoli crowns, cut into 1/2-inch (1.25-cm) pieces
  • 1/3 cup (75 mL) low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, stem and seeds removed, diced 2 stalks green onion, thinly sliced

Directions

  1. In medium bowl, mix together beef, soy sauce, 1 tsp cornstarch and sherry. Marinate in refrigerator at least 30 minutes.
  2. In small bowl, stir ¼ cup (50 mL) chicken broth, oyster sauce, and 2 tsp cornstarch. Set aside.
  3. In wok or heavy skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil over medium-high heat. Add half of garlic and half of ginger and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add beef and stir-fry about 4 minutes, browning meat and cooling until no longer pink. Scoop beef onto a plate. Set aside.
  4. In wok or skillet, heat remaining 1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil over medium-high heat. Tip wok to coat bottom of pan with canola oil. Add remaining garlic and ginger. Stir-fry until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broccoli and sauté for 1 minute. Pour in 1/3 cup (75 mL) chicken broth and cover wok or skillet. Cook for 3 minutes.
  5. Remove lid and cook until most of liquid is evaporated. Add red peppers and cook for 1 minute. Add beef. Stir sauce, making sure cornstarch is dissolved, then add to beef and broccoli. Cook until sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir occasionally to coat meat, peppers and broccoli with sauce. Sprinkle in green onions and cook for another minute. Serve immediately.

Nutritional info per serving (1 of 4)

  • Calories 210
  • Protein 23 g
  • Total Fat 10 g
  • Saturated Fat 1.5 g
  • Cholesterol 45 mg
  • Carbohydrates 10 g
  • Fibre 3 g
  • Sugars 2 g
  • Added sugars 0 g
  • Sodium 400 mg
  • Potassium 250 mg

Recipe and photo provided by CanolaInfo.org

