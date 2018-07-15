Stir-fried Broccoli, Red Peppers and Beef - Gateway Gazette

1 medium red bell pepper, stem and seeds removed, diced 2 stalks green onion, thinly sliced
Directions
In medium bowl, mix together beef, soy sauce, 1 tsp cornstarch and sherry. Marinate in refrigerator at least 30 minutes.
In small bowl, stir ¼ cup (50 mL) chicken broth, oyster sauce, and 2 tsp cornstarch. Set aside.
In wok or heavy skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil over medium-high heat. Add half of garlic and half of ginger and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add beef and stir-fry about 4 minutes, browning meat and cooling until no longer pink. Scoop beef onto a plate. Set aside.
In wok or skillet, heat remaining 1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil over medium-high heat. Tip wok to coat bottom of pan with canola oil. Add remaining garlic and ginger. Stir-fry until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broccoli and sauté for 1 minute. Pour in 1/3 cup (75 mL) chicken broth and cover wok or skillet. Cook for 3 minutes.
Remove lid and cook until most of liquid is evaporated. Add red peppers and cook for 1 minute. Add beef. Stir sauce, making sure cornstarch is dissolved, then add to beef and broccoli. Cook until sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir occasionally to coat meat, peppers and broccoli with sauce. Sprinkle in green onions and cook for another minute. Serve immediately.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok